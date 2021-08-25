CCISD now offering virtual learning option for K-6th

HOUSTON, Texas (CW39) The Clear Creek Independent School District is now accepting applications for students in Kindergarten through sixth grade, who would like to enroll in a CCISD Virtual Learning Program. This option is in response to COVID-19 since children under 12 years old are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

From August 24-28, 2021, at 11:59 p.m., the District is accepting enrollment into the CCISD Virtual Learning Program for the 2021-2022 school year. The program start date is September 7, 2021, which is open to families currently enrolled in CCISD as well as those not currently enrolled in the District.

CCISD Virtual Learning Program is not a rolling enrollment program. All applicants must be received by August 28, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

Clear Creek ISD District Headquarters

Students enrolled in the CCISD Virtual Learning Program will engage in at-home instruction, in both synchronous and asynchronous formats. Students will be assigned to a virtual classroom staffed with a dedicated teacher and will receive both live instruction as well as independent work. Participation in the program requires the active support of parents and guardians to ensure their student is engaged and successful in the virtual learning environment.

More CCISD Virtual Learning Program Information:

Students will be enrolling in a separate virtual school

Students will enroll for a full semester

The teacher the student has today in brick and mortar will likely not be their teacher online

Students who do not have access to a computer or the internet from home should complete the Technology Access Form in Skyward Family Access

Sixth grade electives will be Art and Personal Fitness

Grades K-5 will have access to Art and Physical Education curriculum, but it may not be entirely synchronous

Academic success and attendance are criteria for continuation of virtual learning

Seventh-12th grade courses are not offered in this virtual learning program since vaccinations are available for children over 12 years old

Interested and eligible families will apply via Skyward Family Access. Currently enrolled families will login to Skyward Family Access and enroll using the Family Access Online CCISD Virtual Learning Form. New and returning families will create an account in Skyward Family Access and then use the New Student Online Enrollment (NSOE) form to enroll.

Clear Creek ISD

The District is also launching a remote teleconferencing learning option for students in all grades who may need to receive instruction from home for short durations.

For more information, applications and answers to frequently asked questions, visit www.ccisd.net/virtuallearning.

Clear Creek ISD will host a live session on this new virtual option on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at www.ccisd.net/live.

There is legislation pending under Texas Senate Bill 15 to provide funding to Districts for temporary virtual learning options this school year. CCISD anticipates the bill will be approved.