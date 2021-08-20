FREE $500 From HISD: District Employees who are fully vaccinated now eligible for vaccine stipend

Back To School

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston I.S.D. is taking another step to make sure all of its district employees are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Houston Independent School District Board of Education approved a one-time stipend of $500 to district employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Texas Education Agency must also approve the stipend before this program can be implemented. Once approved by TEA, to get the stipend, employees must submit their proof of vaccination to Health and Medical Services by Nov. 19, 2021.

“The best tool we have in this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is vaccination. As vaccinations increase in our communities and schools, the better protected and safe we all will be. The safety of our staff and students continues to be my guiding compass and I am grateful to the Board of Education for approving this stipend that will hopefully encourage more of our staff to be vaccinated.”

Superintendent Millard House II
Houston Independent School District
Houston Independent School District

Participation in the vaccine stipend program is entirely voluntary. Employees who are not able to be vaccinated for medical reasons are also eligible to receive the stipend and must submit proper documentation. The one-time $500 stipend is being paid out through the district ESSER funds.

The trustees also approved COVID-19 paid leave (up to 10 days for the 2021-2022 school year) for all employees who are fully vaccinated, as well as those who are medically unable to be vaccinated, or those who meet religious exceptions. Proof of vaccination or medical exemption must be submitted to qualify. Religious exceptions must be requested through HISD`s religious accommodation committee. Employees who are not vaccinated must use their personal leave to isolate due to COVID-19.

Details regarding vaccination locations, assistance, and more can be found at HoustonEmergency.org/covid-19-vaccines and ReadyHarris.org.

