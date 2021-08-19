FREE Event helping at-risk boys return Back To School

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) As students transition back to in-person learning, Houston’s most vulnerable students are getting some extra support from local organizations aimed at keeping young men of color connected to their school communities. 

On Saturday, August 21, middle school-aged boys (ages 10-13) are invited to attend a free event to help them prepare for a new school year. The day will include interactive character development lessons, games, and activities.

The event is being hosted by Houston-based Eight Million Stories, Sons of Promise, and the Travis Manion Foundation (TMF). The event will also provide students with free school backpacks and school supplies and connect them with TMF’s vetted and training veteran mentors. 

Students interested in attending must register at https://airtable.com/shrtccSXhXhvrNH0P

