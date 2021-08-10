FREE GIVEAWAYS: Annual Back To School Mega Fest Friday the 13th in Stafford, Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) – The 2nd Annual Back to School Mega Fest is returning this year, to help students start this school year with confidence and success! Whether it’s a physical for sports, new pencils or a fresh haircut, families can find it all at this epic event! It’s happening Friday, August 13th, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Houston Community College on 10041 Cash Road Stafford, TX. Parents and kiddos can enjoy music, face painting, moonwalk activities, free COVID -19 testing, free food distribution, and raffle prizes.

The 2nd Annual Mega Back to School Fest also features the following:

School Supplies

Haircuts & Hairstyles

Athletic Physical Vouchers

PPE Backpacks

Personal Hygiene Supplies

Children Immunizations

Parents must accompany the child and all attendees must wear a mask. Social Distancing requirements will also be observed. State Representative for District 27th, Ron Reynolds says he’s honored to be sponsoring this event along with founder, R.J. Baptiste, Houston Community College, and the American Caribbean Chamber of Commerce. To register for this event visit megaback2school.evenbrite.com.