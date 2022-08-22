HOUSTON (CW39) — Two years and counting for the “Tools for Teachers” program. For the second year in a row, the Harris County Department of Education (HCDE) and the Education Foundation of Harris County (EFHC) have partnered for “Tools for Teachers”.

It’s a program designed to support Harris County independent school district teachers with classroom supplies for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, up to 2,000 Harris County public school teachers can register for a $100 coupon from the EFHC to purchase classroom supplies online through a local vendor.

Eligible teachers can request the $100 coupon on hcde-texas.org/ToolsForTeachers. Qualifying applicants will be able to shop from September 12-19. The $100 credit will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In total, the EFHC will offer $200,000 for this initiative, which the HCDE Board of Education allocated from its annual budget. The program aims to mitigate the personal costs teachers incur as they purchase materials necessary to set up their classrooms for the first day of school.

To qualify, educators must register with a valid work email from a Harris County school district. Teachers from charter schools, private schools, or schools outside Harris County are not eligible for the credit.

Eligible, registered teachers will receive an email with a coupon code and instructions for buying the supplies online. The credit may not be used towards furniture, electronics, or clothing. Purchases over the $100 credit will be the individual teacher’s responsibility. All supplies will be shipped directly to the teacher’s school free of charge. Items will not be shipped to a residential address. For more information, visit hcde-texas.org/ToolsForTeachers.