FREE health vouchers, prizes and giveaways at the “Green Light to Healthy Living Drive-Thru Back-to-School Kickoff” event
HOUSTON (CW39) – To make sure students start the school year off healthy, Congressman Al Green is teaming up with Westbury High School and Community Health Choice for the annual “Green Light to Healthy Living Drive-Thru Back-to-School Kickoff”.
All are welcomed at this annual Westbury feeder pattern event. It’s happening Thursday, August 12th, 2021 at Westbury High School on 11911 Chimney Rock Rd. in Houston, TX from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., or while supplies last.
The first 500 children will receive backpacks with school supplies. The drive-thru event will feature the following:
- Free covid-19 vaccine and testing
- Free vouchers for immunizations
- Free vouchers for eye exams
- Free health and benefits information
- Free prizes and giveaways