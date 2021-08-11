FREE health vouchers, prizes and giveaways at the “Green Light to Healthy Living Drive-Thru Back-to-School Kickoff” event

FILE – In this March 30, 2021, file photo, second grader Ernesto Beltran Pastrana puts on his face mask while attending class during the first day of partial in-person instruction at Garfield Elementary School in Oakland, Calif. Dozens of school districts around the country have eliminated requirements for students to wear masks, and many more are likely to ditch mask requirements before the next academic year. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) – To make sure students start the school year off healthy, Congressman Al Green is teaming up with Westbury High School and Community Health Choice for the annual “Green Light to Healthy Living Drive-Thru Back-to-School Kickoff”. 

All are welcomed at this annual Westbury feeder pattern event. It’s happening Thursday, August 12th, 2021 at Westbury High School on 11911 Chimney Rock Rd. in Houston, TX from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., or while supplies last.

The first 500 children will receive backpacks with school supplies. The drive-thru event will feature the following:

  • Free covid-19 vaccine and testing
  • Free vouchers for immunizations
  • Free vouchers for eye exams
  • Free health and benefits information
  • Free prizes and giveaways

