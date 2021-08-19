FREE Sofas and more given to local students by Houston furniture store

HOUSTON (CW39) Talk about an amazing start to the school year for a group of kids and their school in Alief ISD.

Exclusive Furniture decided to do its part to help student’s start off right.

From Backpacks to meals and school supplies, everything was delivered to Budewig Intermediate School on Wednesday. There was even a surprise monetary donation given to the school, that was icing on the cake. Check out the video above to hear more.