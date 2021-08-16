FREEBIES: 4th Annual Teen Nation Back to School Health and Wellness Jam-fest

HOUSTON (CW39) –  The 4th Annual Teen Nation Back to School Health and Wellness Jam-fest returns this weekend!  This event hopes to giveaway school supplies to over 200 K-12 students in the Houston area. Students can participate in various workshops on bullying, cyber-bullying, financial literacy, etiquette, healthy eating tips and see live performances by some of Houston’s top artist and talent.

The Teen Nation Back to School Health and Wellness Jam-fest also features the following:

  • Free backpacks and school supplies
  • Free high blood pressure and glucose checking
  • Free covid vaccine
  • Free HPV testing
  • Free HVC testing
  • Vision screening
  • Immunization and flu clinic

It’s happening this Saturday, August 21st, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and backpacks and school supplies will be given out on a first come first serves basis.  Sponsors this annual event say they envision the best learning opportunities for every child, and it begins with the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.  They say that vision can be hampered for families on a budget but the 4th Annual Teen Nation Back to School Health and Wellness Jam-fest will help equipment students with supplies they need for the upcoming school year.

For more details on the 4th Annual Teen Nation Back to School Health and Wellness Jam-fest, click this link.

