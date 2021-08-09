FREEBIES: Slim Thug hosting back-to-school event

HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston-Based Rapper, Slim Thug and Checkers are teaming up to make sure students in the Houston area are ready for the new school year. Slim Thug, BossLife Foundation, and Checkers will be giving out backpacks, school supplies and discounted meals during a back-to-school drive. It’s happening August 10th at 2 p.m. at the Checker’s on 11 Uvalde Road in Houston. You’ll get to meet Silm Thug, receive free gifts and school supplies while supplies last. There will be only one backpack per student and the student must be present to receive the giveaways. For more information on this back-to-school event, follow @checkersHouston on Instagram.

Slim Thug teamed up with Checkers back in 2019 to do a host of community events. They’ve given away food during the holidays, raised money for The Houston Food Bank and No Kid Hungry Foundation, and provided discounted meals at various events through their partnership.