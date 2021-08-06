HISD Superintendent Millard House II to propose mask mandate

HISD

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The mask mandate will become effective upon board approval. during next Thursday’s board meeting. Governor Abbott’s executive order prohibits government entities from requiring masks. Those who try to impose a mask mandate can be subjected to a fine up to $1,000 dollars.
Houston ISD’s new school year begins on August 23.

HISD Superintendent Millard House II issued the following statement late Thursday night with regard to the mask mandate:

The health and safety of our students and staff continues to be our guiding compass in all of our decisions. As a result, during tonight’s agenda review meeting, I announced that I will propose a mask mandate for students, staff, and visitors at all schools, buses, and facilities to be voted on next week by the Board of Education.  The rate of COVID-19 cases is rising in our communities and Harris County is now at threat level red. We must remain vigilant and use every tool we have to keep this virus at bay. Therefore, the mask mandate will become effective upon Board approval during next Thursday’s board meeting on August 12.

The mask mandate applies to everyone regardless of whether they are vaccinated. In partnership with health officials, three HISD schools are offering vaccinations this Saturday. If your child is 12 or older, I encourage parents to stop by and get a shot. No appointments are necessary.

•           Dogan Elementary School, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

•           Deady Middle School, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

•           Kashmere High School, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The 2021-2022 school year begins on August 23, and we will continue to monitor the situation and work with health officials for frequent updates, which we will share with you. The safety of all HISD staff and students continues to be our top priority.

