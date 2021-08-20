Houston ISD launching virtual academy for vulnerable students

Houston Independent School District

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II says the district is launching a virtual academy for students too young to be vaccinated (age 11 and under) who have a compromised immune system.

Houston ISD will be providing the option of participating in virtual instruction for the fall semester beginning Monday, August 30. While the State will not provide funding for this instruction, the district will leverage ESSER relief funds to cover the costs.

Parents can apply for this virtual option on the district’s website on Friday, August 20 at 6 p.m. Parents of eligible students will need to submit an online form and submit medical documentation to their campus by Wednesday, August 25.

Parents may also visit any campus beginning Monday, August 23, if they need help completing the online form.

