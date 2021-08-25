How Katy ISD teachers are getting $200 worth of FREE school supplies from Amazon

HOUSTON(CW39) – Katy ISD is joining forces with Amazon to help teachers get additional supplies to enhance their classroom this school year! Through the partnership with Amazon, the district is giving teachers up to $200 each spend through an Amazon Business account.

How teachers can get school supplies

Teachers can purchase consumable classroom supplies such as pens, color pencils, paper, and small student incentives. The district says this is an addition to the instructional supplies and materials already provided the campus budgets.

“These funds are intended to assist teachers with purchasing those few extra items they would love to have in their classrooms that may further supplement a learning experience they have planned for their students. Our educators have always gone above and beyond for our learners, especially during these past 18 months. We hope they will enjoy this opportunity to purchase some additional items for their classrooms.” Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools

Next week teachers may start making purchases. Katy ISD hopes this initiative helps with personal out-of-pocket expenses incurred by some teachers. For more details visit Katy ISD’s website.