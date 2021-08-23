Katy ISD offering Free COVID-19 testing for students

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, elementary school students line up to enter school for the first day of classes in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)  Starting Monday, August 23, Katy Independent School District is offering a FREE rapid COVID-19 testing option to its enrolled students.  The free test is in collaboration with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) COVID-19 Testing Project. 

This summer we opened up the COVID-19 testing site to all Katy ISD employees and their dependents.  Since school has now resumed this free option is now available to Katy ISD students as well. “The process is quick and simple and both students and staff will receive their results within a matter of minutes.”

Lance Nauman, Director of Katy ISD Risk Management. 

The rapid test is available at Leonard Merrell Center, 6301 South Stadium Lane (West Entrance), Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parental or Guardian permission is required for all students who are below 18 years of age.  Permission slips will be available at the testing site and reservations should be made through the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0E4AA5A82AA1FB6-week17

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

