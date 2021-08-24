Political leaders like Sheila Jackson Lee stand behind mask mandates in schools

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Texas representative Sheila Jackson Lee

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Texas representative Sheila Jackson Lee says she’s taking a stand with the superintendent of Houston Independent Dchool District and their decision to enforce mask updates in their district.

Lee serves the 18th congressional district in Texas and works with the WhiteHhouse to help protect other school districts that take a stand on the mask mandate.

As a leader of the community…Lee says children are innocent.

Lee says with neighboring districts having thousands of cases, it’s the responsibility of the adults and leadership in school to ensure that kids are safe.

She hopes the FDA’s approval will encourage parents to get their children vaccinated if they meet the requirements in addition to masking up.

Political leaders like Sheila Jackson Lee stand behind mask mandates in schools

