POLL: To mask or not to mask, as government entities dispute requirements amid back to school preparation

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Lately, there has been some debate on whether to wear masks or not to wear masks both in Houston, Harris County and across Texas.

Multiple offices has designated requirements, like in Harris County where the Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo has raised the threat level of COVID-19 to orange encouraging “minimizing contact unless vaccinated.” Also, asking the public to wear masks.

NEW: Our #COVID19 threat level system is being raised back to Orange. If you’re unvaccinated, minimize all contacts. Everyone, please wear masks for the sake of our community. pic.twitter.com/Pgj6rPj4Ep — Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) July 22, 2021

City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is encouraging locals to mask up indoors and around others – vaccinated or not.

If you are in doors and around people please put on your mask whether vaccinated or not. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) July 31, 2021

The Governor of Texas on the other hand has abandoned requirements for mask mandates for anyone in Texas. Preventing businesses from taking protective measures.

The time for government mask mandates is over—now is the time for personal responsibility.



In May, I signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates by gov't entities.



Every Texan has the right to choose whether they will wear a mask or have their children wear masks. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 27, 2021

He says “Texans will decide for themselves…” saying vaccines are the “best defense, but voluntary.”

I issued an executive order providing uniformity in Texas' COVID response—we must rely on personal responsibility, not gov't mandates.



Texans will decide for themselves whether they'll wear masks & open businesses.



Vaccines are the best defense & will always remain voluntary. pic.twitter.com/3lIOt5BYZ0 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 29, 2021

Down in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday blocking mask mandates in state schools.

The city of Houston’s Professor Peter Hotez MD PhD says as we prepare to send kids back to school, a huge challenge lies ahead as “transmission is accelerating.”

Without implementing vaccine and mask mandates for Southern schools where transmission is accelerating, it’s going to be a huge challenge to continue in person classes. Had we vaccinated all during May and June we wouldn’t have to get to this place https://t.co/7qoMalqd3W — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) August 2, 2021