POLL: To mask or not to mask, as government entities dispute requirements amid back to school preparation

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Lately, there has been some debate on whether to wear masks or not to wear masks both in Houston, Harris County and across Texas.

Multiple offices has designated requirements, like in Harris County where the Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo has raised the threat level of COVID-19 to orange encouraging “minimizing contact unless vaccinated.” Also, asking the public to wear masks.

City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is encouraging locals to mask up indoors and around others – vaccinated or not.

The Governor of Texas on the other hand has abandoned requirements for mask mandates for anyone in Texas. Preventing businesses from taking protective measures.

He says “Texans will decide for themselves…” saying vaccines are the “best defense, but voluntary.”

Down in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday blocking mask mandates in state schools.

The city of Houston’s Professor Peter Hotez MD PhD says as we prepare to send kids back to school, a huge challenge lies ahead as “transmission is accelerating.”

