Kids are heading back to school and that means afternoon sports are back.

A big concern is of course injuries. But according to recent data, some sports are getting safer. 

Analysts found that sports-related injuries have declined 10% since 2017.

SPORTS WITH HIGHEST NUMBER OF INJURIES

SportTotal injuriesAges 5-14Ages 15-24% change since 2017
Baseball/Softball157,16465,05848,188-16%
Basketball403,980139,733185,316-19%
Boxing16,0712,0017,000-7%
Football292,306149,149116,946-14%
Hockey36,88512,26814,951-17%
Lacrosse, Rugby74,32628,31022,6131%
Racquet sports25,8443,4084,091-9%
Skateboarding148,92146,07151,86451%
Soccer188,33684,93871,030-14%
Track and field28,04811,28712,274-22%
Volleyball51,45518,47922,6520%
Water skiing, surfing18,1432,1865,932-11%
SOURCE: QUIZWIZARD.COM

Other key findings show:

  • Football is the most dangerous sport for children under 15
  • Basketball, football and soccer have the highest number of injuries
  • Skateboarding is the only sport where injuries are increasing
  • Hockey and snowboarding have the highest rate of concussions

Sports with the highest rates of injury

sports injury informational graphic
CREDIT: QUIZWIZARD.COM

Even though football is the most dangerous sport for kids under 15, it did see a 14% decrease in injuries in the past five years.

Football, baseball, basketball, and soccer injuries have each decreased by nearly 20%, but combines to have the highest number of injuries.

Meanwhile, skateboarding was the only sport to see an increase. Hockey and snowboarding had the highest rate of concussions.

