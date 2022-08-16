Kids are heading back to school and that means afternoon sports are back.
A big concern is of course injuries. But according to recent data, some sports are getting safer.
Analysts found that sports-related injuries have declined 10% since 2017.
SPORTS WITH HIGHEST NUMBER OF INJURIES
|Sport
|Total injuries
|Ages 5-14
|Ages 15-24
|% change since 2017
|Baseball/Softball
|157,164
|65,058
|48,188
|-16%
|Basketball
|403,980
|139,733
|185,316
|-19%
|Boxing
|16,071
|2,001
|7,000
|-7%
|Football
|292,306
|149,149
|116,946
|-14%
|Hockey
|36,885
|12,268
|14,951
|-17%
|Lacrosse, Rugby
|74,326
|28,310
|22,613
|1%
|Racquet sports
|25,844
|3,408
|4,091
|-9%
|Skateboarding
|148,921
|46,071
|51,864
|51%
|Soccer
|188,336
|84,938
|71,030
|-14%
|Track and field
|28,048
|11,287
|12,274
|-22%
|Volleyball
|51,455
|18,479
|22,652
|0%
|Water skiing, surfing
|18,143
|2,186
|5,932
|-11%
Other key findings show:
- Football is the most dangerous sport for children under 15
- Basketball, football and soccer have the highest number of injuries
- Skateboarding is the only sport where injuries are increasing
- Hockey and snowboarding have the highest rate of concussions
Sports with the highest rates of injury
Even though football is the most dangerous sport for kids under 15, it did see a 14% decrease in injuries in the past five years.
Football, baseball, basketball, and soccer injuries have each decreased by nearly 20%, but combines to have the highest number of injuries.
Meanwhile, skateboarding was the only sport to see an increase. Hockey and snowboarding had the highest rate of concussions.
You can see the full report, including detailed stats on injuries per sport, and how parents can protect their kids on our website, click here.