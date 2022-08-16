Due to their stylish designs and durability, Eastsport backpacks are especially great for kids going back to school.

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

Kids are heading back to school and that means afternoon sports are back.

A big concern is of course injuries. But according to recent data, some sports are getting safer.

Analysts found that sports-related injuries have declined 10% since 2017.

SPORTS WITH HIGHEST NUMBER OF INJURIES

Sport Total injuries Ages 5-14 Ages 15-24 % change since 2017 Baseball/Softball 157,164 65,058 48,188 -16% Basketball 403,980 139,733 185,316 -19% Boxing 16,071 2,001 7,000 -7% Football 292,306 149,149 116,946 -14% Hockey 36,885 12,268 14,951 -17% Lacrosse, Rugby 74,326 28,310 22,613 1% Racquet sports 25,844 3,408 4,091 -9% Skateboarding 148,921 46,071 51,864 51% Soccer 188,336 84,938 71,030 -14% Track and field 28,048 11,287 12,274 -22% Volleyball 51,455 18,479 22,652 0% Water skiing, surfing 18,143 2,186 5,932 -11% SOURCE: QUIZWIZARD.COM

Other key findings show:

Football is the most dangerous sport for children under 15

Basketball, football and soccer have the highest number of injuries

Skateboarding is the only sport where injuries are increasing

Hockey and snowboarding have the highest rate of concussions

Sports with the highest rates of injury

CREDIT: QUIZWIZARD.COM

Even though football is the most dangerous sport for kids under 15, it did see a 14% decrease in injuries in the past five years.

Football, baseball, basketball, and soccer injuries have each decreased by nearly 20%, but combines to have the highest number of injuries.

Meanwhile, skateboarding was the only sport to see an increase. Hockey and snowboarding had the highest rate of concussions.

You can see the full report, including detailed stats on injuries per sport, and how parents can protect their kids on our website, click here.