Stafford MSD teachers get approved pay increases for the 2021-2022 School Year

STAFFORD, Texas (KIAH) Teachers in the Stafford Municipal School District will benefit from approved pay increases as they start the new school year.

In late June, the Board of Trustees at Stafford MSD voted to approve several pay increases for the 2021-2022 school year for both current employees and new hires. These increases include:

3% increase for administrative and teacher’s pay scales including principals, assistant principals, coordinators, specialists, teachers, nurses and counselors;

4.5% increase for paraprofessionals, auxiliary and technology (non-director level);

$600 attendance and retention incentive for all employees, which include $300 in December 2021 for attendance, and $300 in August 2022 for retention;

Continuation of the Employee Assistance Program, which is paid for by the district.

As the only municipal school district in the state of Texas, the Board of Trustees understand the value of hiring and retaining top talent in education. After a year of COVID-19, the district remains committed to providing excellence in education for our students, team, and community.



There will be a Teacher Job Fair hosted in person on July 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Leonard Scarcella Administration Building. Additional information including how to register for the fair and to apply for any opening at the district are available on the website at www.staffordmsd.org.