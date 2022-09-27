(NEXSTAR) – After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.

On Tuesday, Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents and alumni with quantitative data, released its rankings for both public and private high schools.

The top public school in the state for yet another year, according to Niche, is the School for the Talented & Gifted in Dallas. Here are the top 10 schools for 2023:

2023 RankingSchoolMetro Area2022 Ranking
1School for the Talented & GiftedDallas-Fort Worth Area1
2Liberal Arts & Science AcademyAustin Area2
3School of Science & EngineeringDallas-Fort Worth Area3
4Carnegie Vanguard High SchoolHouston Area5
5Debakey H.S. for Health ProfHouston Area6
6Westlake High SchoolAustin Area4
7Carroll Senior High SchoolDallas-Fort Worth Area7
8Westwood High IB World SchoolAustin Area8
9Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual ArtsHouston Area9
10Seven Lakes High SchoolHouston Area13
(Niche)

As for private high schools in Texas, St. Mark’s School, also in Dallas, took the top rank for a second straight year. Here are the rest of the top 10, according to Niche:

2023 RankingSchoolMetro Area2022 Ranking
1St. Mark’s School of TexasDallas-Fort Worth Area1
2The Awty International SchoolHouston Area7
3Greenhill SchoolDallas-Fort Worth Area3
4St. Stephen’s Episcopal SchoolAustin Area5
5The Hockaday SchoolDallas-Fort Worth Area4
6The John Cooper SchoolHouston Area6
7The Village SchoolHouston Area12
8Cistercian Preparatory SchoolDallas-Fort Worth Area9
9Keystone SchoolSan Antonio Area8
10The Kinkaid SchoolHouston Area10
(Niche)

In August, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released its accountability ratings for districts and campuses for the first time since 2019 after COVID-19 disrupted the annual review.

The TEA declared that the ratings, which are largely based on the results of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test, showed “promising signs of progress in Texas’s efforts to catch students up academically.”

“These results show our state’s significant investment in the post-pandemic academic recovery of Texas public school students is bearing fruit,” said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath. “I’m grateful for the driving force behind this year’s success: our teachers and local school leaders.” In 2022, 25% of districts and 33% of campuses saw their letter grade improve, according to the TEA.

See Niche’s website for the complete list of schools and more information about the methodology.