BACK TO SCHOOL: YMCA Operation Backpack donation drive ends this Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The YMCA of Greater Houston is launching its 17th annual YMCA Operation Backpack in preparation for the 2021 school year and is accepting donations throughout July and August.

YMCA Operation Backpack provides school supplies and backpacks to students in need throughout the Greater Houston Area.

Houstonians are invited to assist via online donations, texting YMCABACKPACK to 24365, scanning a QR code, and at your local HEB in-store or online to accomplish the YMCA’s goal of impacting 30,000 Houston Area Youth.

In Houston, 28.8% of children under 17 are living in poverty and many do not have the funds for school supplies or backpacks. When students are equipped with supplies for the school year, their grades and overall behavior improve. As students return to in-person classes, having the tools necessary to excel is extremely important for both learning and confidence.

To donate, and for more information regarding YMCA Operation Backpack, please visit, ymcaoperationbackpack.org.

