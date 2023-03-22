"When you dance, you can't help but smile!" -Sahira (Belly Dance Instructor)

HOUSTON (KIAH) Keep Moving! It’s what health experts always say, to keep your body healthy. But what about your mind? Turns out movement helps too. And some are moving even more with Belly Dancing.

For thousands of years, Belly Dancing has been used to strengthen women during childbirth, celebrate milestones in peoples lives, and entertain people around the world.

But, it does even more than that. According to International and World-Renowned Belly Dancer “Sahira” in Houston, it has a healthy effect on the mind. She says “When you dance, you can’t help but smile!” She’s even had students who’ve experienced trauma in their lives and said that taking belly dance classes has helped their minds heal and focus on their health.

CW39’s Sharron Melton talks with “Sahira” about those health benefits and how you can get involved too!