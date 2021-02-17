Border Patrol saves lives during historic Winter Storm

TEXAS BORDER (CW39) The winter storm impacting Texas has slowed, but not stopped Border Patrol operations in the Big Bend Sector. Agents have rescued over 200 people so far in the course of their duties.

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol Agents have risked their own lives in the on-going effort to patrol the sector despite the winter weather. Agents have successfully rescued over 200 people in recent days from dangerous conditions in the area, saving life and limb. The massive winter storm blanketing the entire state of Texas has produced significant snow and prolonged freezing temperatures in West Texas between Sierra Blanca and Van Horn where the majority of the rescues have occurred. Besides rescues, one individual, who likely succumbed to the harsh environmental elements, has been recovered by Big Bend Sector agents and local law-enforcement. Approximately 10 people were admitted to regional hospitals for exposure, frostbite or more serious medical conditions.

Many people rescued by Big Bend Sector agents were found to have been abandoned by alien smugglers with some calling 911 operators seeking help or flagging down motorists as they reached area highways. Family members have reported their loved-ones missing to Border Patrol resulting in additional searches and lives saved. The rescued subjects were found to be present in the U.S. illegally with citizenship from numerous countries including Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.

All subjects were processed according to Big Bend Sector protocols for appropriate adjudication. U.S. Customs and Border Protection remains vigilant regarding U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure that COVID-19 is not further introduced into the United States.

Big Bend Sector partners with many local and state law enforcement entities to keep our border communities safe. If you see something suspicious, report it by contacting our 24/7 hotline at 1-866-581-7549.