California wildfire researchers say “This has never happened” in response to a special kind of fuel

The CW39 Houston

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CW39 HOUSTON NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

GET THE NEW CW39 APP

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

Carwash forecast - Star Harvey

7-day forecast - Star Harvey

High temperatures Thursday - Adam Krueger

Radar History

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

Hey Houston! Children's Museum Houston needs your vote

Spring Into Car Care 1

Rain levels through Friday - Star Harvey

ERCOT Weather Power Request - Meteorologist Adam Krueger Responds

Best Places To Bike

Apollo 13 Exhibit - Part 2- Sharron Melton

Gas Price Forecast

LOL Maggie and Star - Leduc Chocolates - Houston Happens 04102021

Houston Happens - Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey 04102021

Pentagon investigating UFO images - Mystery Wire

Active 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Expected

HOUSTON (CW39) A team of researchers from San Jose State University’s Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center say the 2021 fire season is looking grim.

Meteorologist Adam Epstein joins CW39 Houston’s Star Harvey to talk more about what this could mean for the upcoming wildfire season this May through October.

The lack of rain this season has severely impacted our chaparral live fuel moistures. Wow, never seen April fuels look so… dry. No new growth anywhere in this Chamise. April is climatologically the highest live FMC of the season. Very Scary!

SJSU professor and director, Craig Clements posted on Twitter:

FUEL MOISTURE CONTENT

‘Fuel moisture content’ is a measure of the amount of water in a fuel (vegetation) available to a fire, and is expressed as a percent of the dry weight of that specific fuel. To get these totals researchers weigh wet samples, typically Chamise, one of the most widespread plants in California’s chaparral landscape, dry them out for 24 hours and then weigh them a second time to get the dry weight. 

When fuel moisture content is high, fires do not ignite readily, or at all, but when the fuel moisture content is low, fires start easily and will spread at a rapid rate.

This finding comes earlier this month, and also just a year after California saw one of it’s largest wildfire season in history.

Share this story

Popular

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss