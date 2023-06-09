HOUSTON (CW39) – Don’t miss your chance to see the Broadway sensation Wicked! Performances will be held at the Hobby Center in Houston now through July 2nd. The show looks at what happened in the Land of Oz with a different perspective. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another girl, born with emerald-green skin – this is when we get introduced to the young wicked witch of the west. She meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade.” thehobbycenter.org

Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin LOVES her Broadway shows and grabbed a seat for their opening night while sporting her bright green for #teamWICKED!

She then got the opportunity to interview Tara Kostmayer who plays Nessarose in the performance. Nessarose is Elphaba’s lesser known sister. Elphaba is given the task at a young age to always watch out for her as they grow up. It is interesting hearing the ins and outs of what goes on behind the scenes of WICKED from a cast member’s view.

For tickets and showing dates you can visit: https://www.thehobbycenter.org/events/wicked/

CHECK OUT THE INTERVIEW HERE: