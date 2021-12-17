Local school districts are taking extra precaution after a nationwide threat has circulated via TikTok. Channelview ISD is posting an alert on their homepage in English and Spanish informing the public about extra measures being taken to keep kids safe on campus.

The “Important Message” said that “police and campus staff are currently investigating and have assigned extra officers to patrol our campuses as a precautionary measure.” No backpacks are allowed on campus December 17th, due to the nationwide threats.

TikTok responded to the unnerving trend in a tweet saying they are working with law enforcement to investigate potential violence.

We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 16, 2021

Several school districts in the Houston area have banned backpacks from being brought to school on Friday. The list includes:

Fort Bend ISD

Katy ISD

Spring ISD

Waller ISD