Local school districts are taking extra precaution after a nationwide threat has circulated via TikTok. Channelview ISD is posting an alert on their homepage in English and Spanish informing the public about extra measures being taken to keep kids safe on campus.
The “Important Message” said that “police and campus staff are currently investigating and have assigned extra officers to patrol our campuses as a precautionary measure.” No backpacks are allowed on campus December 17th, due to the nationwide threats.
TikTok responded to the unnerving trend in a tweet saying they are working with law enforcement to investigate potential violence.
Several school districts in the Houston area have banned backpacks from being brought to school on Friday. The list includes:
Alief ISD
Cy-Fair ISD
Channelview ISD
Conroe ISD
Fort Bend ISD
Katy ISD
Lamar CISD
La Porte ISD
Royal ISD
Spring ISD
Waller ISD
