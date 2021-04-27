City declares state of emergency before release of bodycam video in Andrew Brown Jr. shooting

42-year-old was shot, killed by deputies during the execution of a search warrant.

by: Brian Reese/WAVY

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City, North Carolina, has declared a state of emergency ahead of Monday’s release of body camera footage of the law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown Jr. last week.

The 42-year-old was shot and killed by deputies last Wednesday during the execution of a search warrant. Witnesses have said Brown was driving away at the time and deputies fired several rounds, killing him.

Brown’s family is expected to view the footage around 11:30 a.m. Monday, and the video is expected to be released to the public sometime afterward. WAVY and media organizations have petitioned the court to order the release of the footage.

Mayor Bettie Parker says law enforcement expects a “period of civil unrest” after the release of the video and the order helps mobilize state and federal resources.

Parker emphasized that residents have the right to peacefully assemble and protest and the city is committed to protecting those rights, but added that “our citizens and businesses must be protected from violence or damage.”

The order went into effect at 8 a.m. Monday and will continue indefinitely.

