City of Bellaire remains closed during Ice storm

BELLAIRE (CW39) City of Bellaire facilities continue to be closed, and there will be no trash or recycling collection services on Thursday and likely Friday. Please hold your trash and recyclables until your next regularly scheduled day. If situations improve to where city services can continue on Friday, we will let you know as soon as possible.

The water bill mailout will be delayed approximately one week due to City closures.  The due date will be extended by one week.

Residents with medical conditions who need assistance should call the Bellaire EOC non-emergency number, (713) 668-0487.  In case of a life-threatening emergency, contact 911.

City of Bellaire Updates: https://www.bellairetx.gov

 PrepareBellaire: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085618598#/login

