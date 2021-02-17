HOUSTON (CW39) Due to inclement weather, the City of Houston Municipal Courts will remain closed Thursday, February 18, 2021.
The City of Houston urges all Houstonians to remain home, avoid travel, and conserve power and water as icy conditions worsen overnight. Power outages will likely continue through tomorrow. The City of Houston’s Office of Emergency Management has more weather and safety updates posted at www.houstonemergency.org/winter-weather-february-2021/.
In accordance with guidelines from Mayor Sylvester Turner and the CDC, to protect the public and MCD staff from the spread of COVID-19, visitors will be required to wear face masks/facial coverings and have their temperature taken before being allowed entrance to a court facility.
For additional announcements and information please call the City of Houston Helpline at 3-1-1, or 713.837.0311 if outside of the City of Houston, or visit the Municipal Courts website at www.houstontx.gov/courts.
City of Houston Municipal Courts will remain closed Thursday
