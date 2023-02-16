HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Sylvester Turner will be making a special announcement regarding a substantial donation from the City of Houston to The Houston Arts Alliance Emergency Relief Fund. The funds will be allocated to assist Winter Street Studio artists who have been impacted by the recent tragedy.

The Houston Arts Alliance, alongside Winter Street artists, will also be sharing critical updates regarding the ongoing relief work being carried out in the wake of the tragic incident. The Disaster Services program of the Houston Arts Alliance had activated its Emergency Relief Fund on December 22 to provide stipends to those affected by the fire.

Council Member Karla Cisneros, Houston Alliance Board Chair Michele Leal Farah, Fresh Arts Executive Director and Arts District Lead Angela Carranza, as well as Winter Street Artists Holly Nowak and Gerardo Parra Jr., will also be present at the announcement.

The event will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Bohemian Photography, located at 2101 Winter St.

The Winter Street Studio tragedy shocked the city, and the outpouring of support has been immense. The City of Houston’s donation to The Houston Arts Alliance Emergency Relief Fund will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the affected Winter Street Studio artists, helping them to get back on their feet and continue to create their art.