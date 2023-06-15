DALLAS, Texas (KIAH) — As temperatures climb into the upper 90’s with heat index expected to reach triple digits, several cooling centers have opened to keep Texans safe from dangerous heat. Houston, Corpus Christi and Dallas have opened. Here is that list for Dallas.

The Salvation Army – Oak Cliff­
1617 W. Jefferson Blvd.­
Dallas, TX 75208
214-941-5911

The Salvation Army – Pleasant Grove­
8341 Elam Rd.­
Dallas, TX 75217
214-398-6619

The Salvation Army­ – Irving­­
250 E. Grauwyler­
Irving, TX 75061
972-438-6553

The Salvation Army­ – Garland­
451 West Avenue D.­
Garland, TX 75040
972-272-4531

The Salvation Army – Lewisville­­
880 Fox Ave.
Lewisville, TX 75067
972-353-9400

Carr P. Collins Social Service Center
5302 Harry Hines Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75235
214-424-7050

The Salvation Army of Waxahachie
620 Farley St.
Waxahachie, TX 75165
972-937-7727

The Salvation Army – Plano­
3528 E. 14th St. ­
Plano, TX 75074
972-423-8254

The Salvation Army – McKinney
600 Wilson Creek Pkwy.­
McKinney, TX 75069
972-542-6694

The Salvation Army – Arlington
712 W. Abram St.­
Arlington, TX 76013
817-860-1836

The Salvation Army – Denton
1508 East McKinney St­.
Denton, TX 76209
940-566-3800

The Salvation Army – Northside
3023 NW 24th St.
Fort Worth, TX 76106
817-624-3111

J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center
1855 E. Lancaster Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76103
817-344-1800