DALLAS, Texas (KIAH) — As temperatures climb into the upper 90’s with heat index expected to reach triple digits, several cooling centers have opened to keep Texans safe from dangerous heat. Houston, Corpus Christi and Dallas have opened. Here is that list for Dallas.
The Salvation Army – Oak Cliff
1617 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75208
214-941-5911
The Salvation Army – Pleasant Grove
8341 Elam Rd.
Dallas, TX 75217
214-398-6619
The Salvation Army – Irving
250 E. Grauwyler
Irving, TX 75061
972-438-6553
The Salvation Army – Garland
451 West Avenue D.
Garland, TX 75040
972-272-4531
The Salvation Army – Lewisville
880 Fox Ave.
Lewisville, TX 75067
972-353-9400
Carr P. Collins Social Service Center
5302 Harry Hines Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75235
214-424-7050
The Salvation Army of Waxahachie
620 Farley St.
Waxahachie, TX 75165
972-937-7727
The Salvation Army – Plano
3528 E. 14th St.
Plano, TX 75074
972-423-8254
The Salvation Army – McKinney
600 Wilson Creek Pkwy.
McKinney, TX 75069
972-542-6694
The Salvation Army – Arlington
712 W. Abram St.
Arlington, TX 76013
817-860-1836
The Salvation Army – Denton
1508 East McKinney St.
Denton, TX 76209
940-566-3800
The Salvation Army – Northside
3023 NW 24th St.
Fort Worth, TX 76106
817-624-3111
J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center
1855 E. Lancaster Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76103
817-344-1800