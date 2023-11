HOUSTON (KIAH) — Some thought it was a trick when on Halloween night, a Houston country radio station flipped formats to one of worship introducing listeners to K-LOVE KLVH.

It was 6 p.m. when Marty Robbins’ song “Some Memories Just Won’t Die” faded out to silence and in seconds, a song of worship was heard mid-song over the airwaves.

Media monitor Mike McGuff has more about why the switch happened.

Hear the format change recorded and posted online.