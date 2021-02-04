COVID-19 vaccine scam offers appointments on unsubstantiated platforms

HOUSTON (CW39) Scams have always been around, but COVID-19 vaccine scams are new and on the rise all over the country.

With appointments going in minutes for the much-in-demand jab, the latest scam targets you on unconfirmed platforms like Eventbrite, Eventzilla and Meetup.

A few counties are using Eventbrite to make vaccine appointments available, but the obscurity of use and understanding for even the most familiar platform users, have made it easy for scammers to cash in.

They’ll make fake accounts and charge appointment seekers to schedule a shot in the county or even your local health department… Yet have not connection other than to collect your money.

Most reliable and legitimate local health departments likely won’t conduct a pandemic vaccination campaign on platforms that are unverified. No matter how hard it is to get an appointment, don’t register at any of unofficial sites that are not affiliated with your local health department or pharmacy.

Your best bet is to keep checking with your local health department and your trusted pharmacy for when you may obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.

AVOID GETTING SCAMMED

Keep checking your local health department for available appointments in your area. Never give any money or private information to anyone who isn’t associated with your local health department or pharmacy.

FBI’s tipline: tips.fbi.gov 1-800-CALL-FBI

Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker

Federal Trade Commission ReportFraud.ftc.gov

HHS’ Office of Inspector General, at tips.hhs.gov or 1-800-HHS-TIPS

You will never be asked to provide your Social Security number, banking information or ID information unless to an official source.

If you have any questions about something that you suspect is a scam, check with your personal health provider or call your local health department to see if it’s something your should respond to.