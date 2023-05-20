HOUSTON (KIAH)—May is mental health awareness month and according to CVS Health, there is an alarming number of teens battling with their mental health. In fact, 6 in 10 or 60% of Gen Z and young millennials say that they’re concerned about their mental health.

Executive Director of Mental Health for CVS Health, Ashley Karpinski says that there are warning signs to look out for if your child is having a hard time. One sign is to always look for a change in your teen’s behavior such as eating habits, sleep habits and even if they’re more closed off than normal. As a parent, Karpinski says that opening the door for healthy conversations can be helpful for teens and their mental health. She says that teens will open up more if they feel that they have a safe space to open at to.

Social media has also been shown to be a problem associated with mental health. Studies show that 12-15 year olds spend more than three hours on social media a day.

Karpinski says that excessive social media use can lead to the following:

depression

anxiety

bullying

loneliness

CVS Health offers depression screenings at over 1,100 locations at its minute clinics. Karpinski said, “CVS can help and minute clinics can help offer screenings, we offer counseling so parents can come in and start to think about what they could do more broadly. You know there’s places you can get mental health screenings, adolescent outreach programs.”

You can learn more about screenings and make an appointment for you and/or your teen at the CVS minute clinic at minuteclinic.com