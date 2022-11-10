Looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth?

CW39 spent the day with Cinnamon’s Bakery in Sugar Land after they were named home of the ‘Best Cinnamon Roll in Texas’ by Eat This, Not That.

Cinnamon’s Bakery has been around since 1988, with an emphasis and handmade baked goods. Front of House Manager Amanda Parker says it’s more than the sweet treats that keep their customers loyal. “About everyone that comes in we know them by their first name and order, says Parker. She added, “We would just like to make everyone feel like home when they walk through the door.”

Assistant Manager Hannah Jarvis has personal experience dusting cinnamon and rolling dough. “It’s all from scratch daily; that’s our pride and joy,” says Jarvis.

Cinnamon’s Bakery is located at 13881 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478.