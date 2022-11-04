- New information released in the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff. An unidentified nurse who spoke with our news partners says she was called to the scene to assist. She says by the time she arrived, there was nothing that could be done to save the 28-year-old. The Houston Police Department has confirmed there was more than one shooter, but they have not been identified. Please call CRIME STOPPERS at 713-521-4600.
- A jury announced bond charges for the Cypress mother accused of abusing her teen twins. On Thursday, Zaikiya Duncan and her boyfriend Jova Terrell were both given $1.25 million bonds in the two aggravated assault cases of the children. The total bond came to $4.5 million. Duncan is accused of starving the children, handcuffing them and making them eat their own feces.
- The Houston Astros clinched game five of the World Series, taking a 3-2 lead against the Philadelphia Phillies. Game six will be held Saturday night in Houston at Minute Maid Park.
- Election day is Tuesday, November 8th. Metro Transit Authority, Lyft and Alto are all offer free/reduced rides to help voters get to the poll. You can use the code VOTE2022.
CW39 DIGITAL NOW | #PressPlay to catch up on this week’s top headlines
Posted:
Updated: