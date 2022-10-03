Cajun-inspired restaurant opens in Houston Heights

“I grew up around feeding people; food is everything,” says Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar owner Laney Cruz. The New Orleans native opened the restaurant’s doors in August of 2022.

Located in the former Revival Market space, Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar boasts a menu that balances NOLA spices and southern comfort under one roof.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Cruz says her goal is to create a sense of community and gathering through food.

HOURS: Sunday & Monday: 7a.m.-2p.m., Tuesday-Saturday: 7a.m.-7p.m.

LOCATION : 550 Heights Blvd. Houston, TX 77007

: 550 Heights Blvd. Houston, TX 77007 FAN FAVORITES: Sardou Omelet, Layne’s Gumbo, Smoked Beef Pasta

Specialty coffees produced at Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar