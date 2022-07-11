HOUSTON (CW39) Though yesterday will likely end up being the hottest day of this heat wave, today only looks to be slightly less oppressive, and roughly as dangerous. The beginning of the work week, and people spending time working outside will be an added threat vector.

As a reminder, temperatures in the warning area will look to see afternoon highs peak at or above 105°, and/or see heat index values reach 113°. Elsewhere, high temperatures to around 103° and/or peak heat index values to at least 108° are anticipated.

Excessive Heat Warning now in effect only for:

Austin

Brazos

Burleson

Colorado

Grimes

A heat advisory is in place for the rest of Southeast Texas