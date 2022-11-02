- The hip hop community is mourning the lost of the Migos group member TakeOff. The 28-year-old rapper was shot and killed early Monday morning at the 810 Billards and Bowling Alley in Houston. Now, police are pleading for anyone with information to step up and say something.
- Tough night for the Houston Astros. Starter Lance McCullers says he didn’t realize he was tipping his pitches, leading the Phillies to sweep our home team 7-0. Game 4 is Wednesday night in Philadelphia.
- Election day is November 8th. Want to know the do’s and don’t before heading to the polls? We have a full breakdown under the “VOTE” tab on CW39.COM.
DIGITAL NOW| #PressPlay to catch up on this week’s top headlines
