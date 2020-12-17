Don’t let credit card skimmers steal your holiday joy #ProtectThePump

AUSTIN (CW39) The holiday season can get hectic, and it’s easy to get distracted when performing tasks like filling up your gas tank. Crooks depend on that inattention to make it easier for them to steal your credit card information off gasoline pumps.

“There are Grinches out there who want to steal your money and your joy,” said TDLR executive director Brian E. Francis. “If consumers, fuel retailers and TDLR work together to fight credit card skimmers, we can all protect the pump – and your bank account.”

Credit card skimmers are devices that criminals place in or on gas pump cabinets to steal credit card information from customers when they purchase fuel.

Often, there are signs that show consumers and retailers there may be an issue.

Does the pump appear to have been tampered with?

Is the cabinet door loose or damaged?

Is the card slot loose?

Does the card slot have an additional outside over it?

Check to see if the keypad has an overlay on the original pad.

If there’s security tape on the cabinet, does it look like it has been cut?

Is there a screen shade over the display? Watch out – there could be a tiny camera hidden inside.

Here are some suggested best practices for protecting yourself at the pump:

Go to a station that appears to be well-maintained and has security cameras.

Pay for your gas inside the station using cash.

If you opt to pay with a card inside the store or outside at the pump, use a credit card, NEVER a debit card, or crooks could drain your bank account before you even know what’s happening.

Choose a pump close to the building, one that’s in the clerk’s line of sight.

If you must use a code like a PIN number, be sure to cover the keypad with your other hand to hide your code from prying eyes.

Monitor your credit card statement for unauthorized purchases and report them immediately to your credit card company.

If you think a pump has been tampered with, or you suspect your card has been compromised by a skimmer, report it to the station, to local law enforcement and to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Notify TDLR here: www.tdlr.texas.gov/skimmers.

Learn more about skimmers: www.tdlr.gov/protectthepump.