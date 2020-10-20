Dr. Fauci “absolutely not” surprised President Trump got coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he’s “absolutely not” surprised President Trump contracted COVID-19.
During an interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert explained he was nervous with the president in front of big crowds and surrounded by people not wearing masks. “When I saw that on TV, I said, ‘Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come out of that, that’s got to be a problem.'”
Fauci also told 60 Minutes, it doesn’t make sense to him why Mr. Trump sometimes “equates wearing a mask with weakness.”
Do you agree with Dr. Fauci? Or do you have the same sentiment as President Trump about Dr. Fauci?