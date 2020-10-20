Dr. Fauci “absolutely not” surprised President Trump got coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 26: (L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci arrive for a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the press briefing room of the White House on March 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Friday on the $2 trillion stimulus package to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he’s “absolutely not” surprised President Trump contracted COVID-19.

During an interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert explained he was nervous with the president in front of big crowds and surrounded by people not wearing masks. “When I saw that on TV, I said, ‘Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come out of that, that’s got to be a problem.'”

Fauci also told 60 Minutes, it doesn’t make sense to him why Mr. Trump sometimes “equates wearing a mask with weakness.”

