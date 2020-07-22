Former Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Deputy charged in death of fellow deputy Caleb Rule

Sugar Land, Texas – Wednesday morning, the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office was informed of a grand jury indictment against former Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Deputy Chadwick McRae.

The indictment of Criminally Negligent Homicide is in connection with the May 29, 2020, fatal shooting of Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule.

Constable Trever J. Nehls said, “The loss of Caleb has left a significant void in our office.” “It is important we allow the criminal justice system to run its course.” said Nehls.

Constable Nehls personally contacted Mrs. Rule informing her of the indictment.

Inquiries concerning the investigation may be directed to the Texas Rangers or Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

We are saddened to hear of Deputy Caleb Rule's death.



The men and women of HPD offer our thoughts and prayers to everyone involved and their families. https://t.co/URvTcXBXOW — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 29, 2020