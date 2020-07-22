Former Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Deputy charged in death of fellow deputy Caleb Rule

The CW39 Houston
Posted: / Updated:

Caleb Rule

Sugar Land, Texas – Wednesday morning, the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office was informed of a grand jury indictment against former Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Deputy Chadwick McRae.

The indictment of Criminally Negligent Homicide is in connection with the May 29, 2020, fatal shooting of Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule.

Constable Trever J. Nehls said, “The loss of Caleb has left a significant void in our office.” “It is important we allow the criminal justice system to run its course.” said Nehls.

Constable Nehls personally contacted Mrs. Rule informing her of the indictment.

Inquiries concerning the investigation may be directed to the Texas Rangers or Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Houston Happenings: Tuesday, July 21st

I-45 at North Beltway

Tropical Depression?

Houston, We Have A Problem: Local non-profit helps creatives during COVID-19

PT 2: Houston, We Have A Problem: Local non-profit helps creatives during COVID-19

Sports with Hannah Trippett

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Tropical Wave

Tropical Wave


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular