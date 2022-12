In addition to the book, children can also watch the movie “An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf,” which explains the backstory of the elf.

HOUSTON (KIAH) Tis the season to see FREE Christmas movies in the park. This Saturday at First Colony Mall, take the whole family to see a screening of Elf.

The Mall hosts “Movies on the lawn at the lawn at First Colony” through Christmas Eve. Other movies screening through then include The Santa Clause and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Most screenings are around 2 p.m. so get there early.