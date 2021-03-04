Mar. 5th: FREE FLU vaccines and groceries for Houstonians

HOUSTON (CW39) The Molina Healthcare of Texas to partner with CVS and Greater St. Matthew Church of Houston to distribute free FLU vaccines and groceries to Houstonians.

The FLU vaccines will be distributed via a drive-thru.

Molina Healthcare of Texas has partnered with CVS Pharmacy to distribute courtesy FLU vaccines to Harris County residents.

Free groceries from the Houston Area Foodbank will also be provided to all participants, courtesy of the Greater St. Matthew Church of Houston. Molina will also provide a FLU Care Kit to the first 50 participants, which includes a coffee mug, slip-resistant socks, masks, hand tissues and tea.

Those who are interested in the receiving the free vaccines can RSVP via text message to Hanna-Marie Adams at 832-459-0615. Supplies are limited.

WHERE: Greater St. Matthew Church of Houston; 7701 Jutland Rd. Houston, Texas 77033

WHEN: Friday, March 5, 2021 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

The event will be outside and set up as a drive-thru. On-site staff will wear PPE during event, maintain social distancing, practice safe hygiene and participate in a mandatory health screening.

