This year, Americans are projected to spend about $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes alone.

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) Halloween is almost here. This weekend, head to Galveston Island for the Halloween Spooktacular at the Bryan Museum.

Halloween Spooktacular gets underway this weekend and it’s FREE for the entire family.

When you get to the island, you can enjoy a scary scavenger hunt. not into that? Enjoy crafts and get your pictures taken Perry adds be sure to pick up some free books and listen to scary stories in the museum’s pirate cave.

Be sure to wear a costume! The event is from 10am to noon.