Mar. 5th: Gallery Furniture, Houston Food Bank free food distribution

HOUSTON (CW39) Gallery Furniture North Freeway will be hosting a Houston Food Bank distribution in their parking lot Friday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. This food distribution drive is sponsored by WorkTexas at Gallery Furniture and Neighborhood Schools, Inc. For more information, please click here.

WHERE: Gallery Furniture North Freeway; 6006 N. Freeway, Houston

TIMES: 9AM-11AM Friday March 5, 2021

Thanks to the amazing contributions from the Houston community members and large corporations, Gallery Furniture has been blessed enough to receive more than four truckloads of food to distribute to the Houston community that were – and still are – most vulnerable during this time. Food distributors

Additionally, Gallery Furniture is seeking volunteers to help with tomorrow’s distribution. Those who would like to volunteer, arrive ahead of the drive at Gallery Furniture North Freeway by the warehouse where food distribution is happening. There is no need for an appointment, but please check in with a Gallery Furniture staff member when you can. Contact community@galleryfurniture.com with any questions regarding volunteering.

Please consider including this food distribution site in any round-up stories you may be working on.