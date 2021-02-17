Galveston working round the clock to bring water to local area

GALVESTON (CW39) The City of Galveston’s municipal utilities team continues to closely monitor the water supply and has crews deployed throughout the city repairing water mains.

The City has started restoring water to areas served by the 30th Street pump station and the airport pump station, though many residents likely remain without water.

We will keep the water service on as long as possible, though intermittent disruptions are likely as we attempt to stabilize the water supply due to major water line breaks across the island. As work continues to repair broken water mains, there will also be isolated shutoffs. Galveston officials

If your home is experiencing water leaks, we recommend shutting off the water locally until a plumber can address the leak. Please notify Municipal Utilities at 409-797-3630 to report the water line break.

The city is under a boil water advisory, meaning water used for human consumption must be boiled and cooled before drinking.

The City of Galveston has received a generous water donation from Rep. Mayes Middleton and will begin distributing water tonight at McGuire Dent Recreation Center beginning at 6 p.m. until supplies last. Please see press release below for more information.

City beginning water distribution for Galveston residents

The City of Galveston has received a generous water donation from Rep. Mayes Middleton and will begin distributing water tonight at McGuire Dent Recreation Center beginning at 6 p.m. until supplies last.

Galveston is distributing four (4) bottles of water to each resident at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center (located at 28th and Seawall) until supplies last. The City of Galveston is currently organizing staff to handle the distribution at the recreation center and warming center. Please do not arrive until 6 p.m.

In addition to the water pick up, if you need to warm up you will be able to park your car and come inside the community center beginning at 6 p.m. Residents also will be able to drive by or walk up to pick up water.