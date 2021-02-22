GoodRx offering free telehealth to Texas residents

HOUSTON (CW39) You may have seen the commercials for GoodRx. Now, the prescription drug discounter is offering free telehealth visits to Texas residents through the end of February.

We know this storm has led to unprecedented conditions, and we want to make sure there are no gaps in care if people can’t get to the doctor during this trying time. GoodRx

GoodRx is working to provide fast and easy treatment for simple medical problems such as the flu, UTIs, short term medication refills and more.

Prescriptions can be picked up at the pharmacy or mailed directly to a patient’s home.

Just visit: https://www.goodrx.com/go/grx-care-texas The code for a free visit with an online doctor is: TX-CARE-100