LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott visits the Rio Grande Valley to speak with officials, discuss immigration

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott is set to visit the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) on Tuesday to meet with officials and discuss the growing numbers of undocumented migrants streaming into the region.

During his visit, Gov. Abbott will meet with representatives of the U.S. Border Patrol, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard. He will hold a press conference following the briefing.

Abbott is also expected to take an aerial tour of the border, his office said Monday.

According to Border Report, in Brownsville, 108 migrants released during the past month have shown to be carrying the coronavirus, said U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, adding it is putting the South Texas border community, as well as the volunteers who help them and border agents at risk.

Migrants that cross illegally are not tested until they get to a bus station. KVEO’s Mike Jimenez reported local charities and city officials do ask migrants that test positive to quarantine, even offering them a place to stay. However, they mention they cannot force those individuals to self-quarantine.

“We have no way of enforcing it, we have no way of them actually keeping people there. I don’t know that anyone has actually stayed for a full quarantine in Brownsville,” said Andrea Rudnik, Co-founder of Team Brownsville to Border Report.

Migrants who are part of the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) program are tested for COVID-19 in Mexico and are not allowed to enter the United States unless they test negative.

In response, Abbott has pointed fingers at the Biden Administration for “releasing” undocumented immigrants, saying he is putting “the lives of Texans and Americans at risk.”

The city of Brownsville is doing COVID-19 testing at bus stations with test kits provided by the state. Mayor Mendez said he has been in contact with federal authorities to receive assistance.

Monday, Border Report stated El Paso was set to receive two daily flights from the Rio Grande Valley carrying 135 individuals. That’s a total of 270 migrants per day.

The governor’s visit to the Rio Grande Valley comes a day before his new order, which removes the mask mandate and opens Texas at 100%, takes effect.

