Gumbo Forecast: Another way to help you survive the coldest air of the season!

HOUSTON (CW39) The coldest airmass of the winter season is on its way! Monday will bring the chance for freezing rain and possible sleet! Overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to lower 20s around town! So far this season the coldest temperature we have battled in Houston is 30 degrees.

Many are asking for advice on prepping their cars and homes for this dramatic drop in temperatures. However, one CW39 Houston viewer has different priorities for the week ahead…

Dave McCrary ended an email sent to the CW39 with,

“Also, could you see if Carrigan could share some great Cajun recipes?”

Well Dave, her you go! One Gumbo Forecast, coming right up!

Nothing offsets these frigid temperatures quite like a big bowl of steamy mmm mhmm.. delicious gumbo! Right out of my own Grandma Ruby’s “cookbook”. I’m using quotes for this because… I don’t know if you’ve ever seen a Cajun cook a meal…. but in my kitchen measuring cups and tablespoons are few and far between. We are really good at eye balling things down in the swamp. Our kitchen lingo includes “a little of this”, “a little of that”, “one of these… “, “a couple of those…”. Wait a second this is starting to sound like our forecast this week here in Houston.

Anyways, I’ve tried to make this recipe fool proof for the newbies out there. And used a few measurements to prevent any margin of rookie error.

So here is the break down for the best Gumbo of your life (this may be a biased statement):

Side note- this recipe does NOT use a roux. A roux is a mixture of browned butter and flour normally used as the basis of a gumbo. Since this recipe doesn’t call for that, it will keep you feeling a little better about those “new year, new me” health goals you set back in January.

You’ll need:

One BIG onion diced

2 BIG TBSP of diced garlic

-2 TBSP olive oil

1 lb. (or about 3) chicken breasts

1 lb. Andouille Sausage

3 TBSP Kitchen Bouquet Browning and Seasoning Sauce

1 bunch of green onion tops, chopped

32 oz. Chicken stock

2 TBSP dried or fresh parsley

3 bay leaves

Pot of cooked rice

In a pot big enough to hold all of this deliciousness you’ll want to chop that BIG diced onion and your 2 BIG TBSP of diced garlic, melt it down with about 2 TBSP of olive oil. Cook this until it’s brown… BUT NOT BURNT!

Add the chicken and sausage along with 3 TBSP Kitchen Bouquet Browning and Seasoning Sauce. This is also the point where you can start getting creative. Try adding shrimp, oysters, or crab, for a seafood gumbo! Mix and match land and sea if you see fit! (The shrimp and sausage duo is another one of my favorites!)

Cook your desired protein source down until again… it’s brown… BUT NOT BURNT!

Add in those onion tops, desired parsley, and bay leaves. Stir that around a few times, and top it off with the 32 oz. Of chicken stock.

Lit this cook at a rolling boil for at least an hour, then simmer. The longer you simmer, the better!

To serve: Drown a scoop of rice with a heaping ladle or two full of gumbo! The ratio of rice to gumbo is pure preference. (On a health kick? Try cauliflower rice!)

Likely you will have extras, but that is okay! You will need them to get you through these series of cold ‘gumbo weather’ days to come.