HOUSTON (KIAH)— Christmas day is right around the corner and that means some real still be shopping around for a real Christmas tree this year. It may be nice to feel the Christmas spirit and have your home smell like pine, but with a real tree can come real safety hazards.

If you’re going to have a real tree this year, here are some tips to keep in mind:

Make sure that you pick a tree that’s green and has fresh needles that don’t fall off when touched

Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source like fire places, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights

Make sure the tree is the not blocking an exit

Before placing the tree in the stand, cut 2″ from the base of the trunk

Dispose of your live trees less than four weeks after putting up

Tune in this morning on CW39 Houston to see CW39 reporter, Kara Willis and Chief Rick Reeg from Aldine Fire & Rescue demonstrate what a healthy real tree versus a dry tree looks like to prevent a fire.