Houston 10-day forecast for Dec. 2

HOUSTON (KIAH) – CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has your weekend weather preview in this 10-day forecast that included temperatures hovering around 80°. Here’s a look!
- Founder of conservative Christian Daystar Television Network dies after contracting COVIDLamb and Daystar have promoted views opposing vaccines and restrictions to stop the spread of the disease.
- Pause on Houston highway project partially lifted amid talksThe project, which has been in the works for nearly two decades, was put on hold in March after the Federal Highway Administration began its investigation into civil rights and environmental justice concerns that were raised about the proposal.
- AIDS and HIV cases double in Baja CaliforniaIn Baja California, the number of HIV and AIDS cases have gone up by 106 percent when compared to this time last year according to Mexico’s Secretary of Health.
- Biden to announce new COVID-19 strategies as omicron is found in USThe administration is also drafting guidance that would compel insurance companies to allow plan holders to apply for reimbursement for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests by Jan. 15.
- Biden to announce insurance reimbursements for at-home COVID-19 testsPresident Joe Biden will announce Thursday that Americans with private insurance will be able to receive reimbursements for at-home COVID-19 diagnostic tests as part of a broader plan to combat the omicron and delta variants.